Denison Police Department reports a 31% decrease in overall crime rates

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Police Department making historic leaps as Police Chief Mike Gudgel announces the city’s crime is at an all-time low.

Chief Gudgel said, “Several factors contributed to this momentous occasion, to include the departments strong commitment to community policing, responsibly aggressive enforcement towards the criminal element and the dedication to building relationships with community members.”

On Monday, Chief Gudgel declared that Denison has seen a 31% decrease in overall crime from 2021 to 2022.

Denison Mayor, Janet Gott joined the chief in honoring the department’s achievement while giving praise to the department’s leadership.

She said, “There is a culture of excellence that permeates this department, it starts with the leadership, and then it trickles out into the department because they love this community.”

The Denison Police Department uses the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program to collect reliable law enforcement statistics which monitor crimes such as robbery, rape, homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and theft, which is a category Chief Gudgel says he’s most proud of reducing.

He explained, “Theft for motor vehicles, for us, is a big deal. we went from 2020 having 81 burglary motor vehicles, down to 29 this year.”

Overall, the chief says while the historic decrease is something to be proud of, the fight won’t stop here.

Chief Gudgel concluded, “You don’t want to lighten up in one area and go too heavy in the other, we’re equal opportunity here in fighting crime.”

