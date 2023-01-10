Former Denison star Lilly named head coach in Tennessee

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Former Denison star Brian Lilly has been named head coach at a brand new high school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lilly will take over James Lawson High School, which is will be a 5A school when it opens next year.

Lilly has been the defensive coordinator at Cisco Junior College the past two years. He has previously been an assistant coach at Brentwood Academy under former Denison head coach Cody White.

