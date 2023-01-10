Texoma Local
LIHEAP winter heating online enrollment opens Tuesday

Oklahoma Human Services began accepting online applications Tuesday for the Low Income Home...
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Human Services began accepting online applications Tuesday for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This federally-funded program helps income-eligible families with their winter heating utility bills. Applications are accepted online.

According to a press release, LIHEAP is offered two times a year for winter heating and summer cooling, in addition to the Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP), which is offered mid-March, and life-threatening crisis assistance, which is available year round.

Eligible households already receiving assistance through OHS can be pre-authorized to receive LIHEAP for the winter heating period, which means they do not need to complete an application. Households that are not pre-authorized but currently receive assistance through OHS have been notified by mail and should apply online.

Only one payment per year, per household is allowed for the winter heating program.

LIHEAP payments made on behalf of eligible households must be applied to the primary source of heating. “Household” is defined as individuals using one utility meter or energy source.

Native American households may apply online or through their tribal nation. Tribal households cannot receive assistance from both Oklahoma Human Services and their tribe during the same federal fiscal year.

Persons applying for each program should have the most recent heating bill information for their home and utility supplier, as well as their ID, social security number and verification of income.

