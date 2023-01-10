Lone Grove student dies from injuries after December car wreck

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - Brianna Studeman died on Thursday from injuries she received in a single-car crash just a few days before Christmas.

Family said they’re heartbroken she was taken from them so soon.

An active member of the choir, Kiwanis Key Club, softball team and the FBC Lone Grove youth group, Brianna had dreams of being a special-ed teacher someday.

The Lone Grove High School honor student turned 16 years old last month and got her driver’s license on December 19th, the day before the crash.

Family said she was driving on North Brock Road in Lone Grove with a friend when she drove off the road, overcorrected, and lost control of the car and hit a tree.

Her friend walked away from the accident with a broken hand.

Brianna was taken to a Texas hospital where she spent the next few weeks in the ICU.

Family said Bri was the best sister to her siblings, the best aunt to her nephews and the best daughter, cousin, and friend.

They call her a godsend to their family, saying there aren’t enough words to describe Bri’s kind and gentle nature.

Her family said they’re grateful for the support and prayers from the community.

