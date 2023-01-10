Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega Millions lottery ticket, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don’t change, and they’re formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. EST but it usually takes a couple hours before it’s clear if there is a winner.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $568.7 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin White (left) and Hennessey Thomas were in a rollover crash Monday morning that killed...
USM football player dead after crash sends vehicle rolling downhill
Crews work large fire at an apartment complex in Downtown Sherman Monday afternoon
Crews battle large fire at Sherman apartment complex
Daniel Everett is in jail after hitting a deputy while attempting to flee scene of traffic stop
Marshall County deputy hit by suspect attempting to flee scene of traffic stop
Sidney Hawks, 61, is in jail after authorities said he threatened to kill officers, then said...
Bryan County man in jail for threatening law enforcement; police say
Paris Police investigate a crash that left one person dead Friday morning
Paris Police investigate crash that left one dead

Latest News

A new study found most kids are seeing adult material online by the age of 12. (CNN, Common...
Most children exposed to porn by age 12, study says
988 Call Center Director Jamieson Brill poses for a photo in front of a desk where work workers...
Callers keep flooding 988 mental health, suicide helpline
Heather Stevanus was injured in a possible road rage shooting on I-85 near the South...
Sheriff’s office: Woman shot in front of 2 children in possible road rage incident
A new study found most kids are seeing adult material online by the age of 12. (CNN, Common...
Most children exposed to porn by age 12, study says