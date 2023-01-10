Minor to join A&M Commerce Hall of Fame

COMMERCE, Texas (KXII) - Former Paris standout Billy Minor is headed to the Texas A&M Commerce hall of fame.

Minor was a star receiver for the Lions. He had over 1700 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns. He was named all conference twice and is 11th in all-time receiving yards.

Minor will go in with the 2023 class.

The newest class of the Lion Athletics Hall of Fame will be officially inducted on February 18, prior to the Lion basketball teams facing Southeastern Louisiana. More information about the induction ceremony will be provided in the coming weeks.

The Hall of Fame class includes, the 2006-07 Women’s Basketball team, who advanced to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. Lauren Flynn, who is the only first team All-American in Lion volleyball history. Sharon Scurlock Berryman helped lead the women’s tennis program to an appearance in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) Division II Tennis Championships. Anthony Brooks was an All-American for the football team and 1992 Lone Star Conference Offensive Back of the Year. Billy Minor was a two-time all-conference wide receiver for the football program. The Bobby Fox Award recipient, given to outstanding alumni coaches and/or administrators, is Dr. Susan Elza, University Interscholastic League (UIL) Director of Athletics.

The Hall of Honor welcomes the Hawkins Family and Rex Norris.

Membership in the Lion Athletics Hall of Fame is limited to former Lion student-athletes, coaches, and athletics administrators. Student-athletes must have completed their eligibility 10 years prior to nomination, while coaches and administrators must have served A&M-Commerce for a minimum of five years. In addition, the nominee must be a person of such integrity, character, and sportsmanship that the A&M-Commerce family will be inspired by the recognition.

