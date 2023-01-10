Seven people arrested in connection to burglaries in Bryan County, sheriff says

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Seven people were arrested, accused of burglaries across Bryan County.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the six arrests are in connection to many burglaries in the county in the past few weeks.

Charges range from robbery, burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of stolen vehicle, auto theft and felony warrants.

The people arrested are:

Josh Jamison

Courtney Little

John Michael Robertson

Evan Lamb

Joseph Teague

Richard Kramer

David George Nunez

According to law enforcement, some arrest were made possible with the public’s help.

The sheriffs department wants to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings. If you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood or area the department asks that you take a picture or video if you are able, and call the dispatch center at (580) 924-3000 to let them know.

