Seven people arrested in connection to burglaries in Bryan County, sheriff says

Seven people were arrested, accused of burglaries across Bryan County.
Seven people were arrested, accused of burglaries across Bryan County.(Bryan County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Seven people were arrested, accused of burglaries across Bryan County.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the six arrests are in connection to many burglaries in the county in the past few weeks.

Charges range from robbery, burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of stolen vehicle, auto theft and felony warrants.

The people arrested are:

  • Josh Jamison
  • Courtney Little
  • John Michael Robertson
  • Evan Lamb
  • Joseph Teague
  • Richard Kramer
  • David George Nunez

According to law enforcement, some arrest were made possible with the public’s help.

The sheriffs department wants to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings. If you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood or area the department asks that you take a picture or video if you are able, and call the dispatch center at (580) 924-3000 to let them know.

The past two weeks have been busy! Six arrests have been made in connection with the many burglaries we have had in the...

Posted by Bryan County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

