Sherman apartment complex catches fire again

Southgate Apartments in Sherman caught fire for the second day in a row.
Southgate Apartments in Sherman caught fire for the second day in a row.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Southgate Apartments in Sherman caught fire for the second day in a row.

The Sherman Fire Department received a call around 4 p.m. on Tuesday about a smaller fire at the same apartment complex that caught fire on Monday.

Fire officials said it was reported early, quickly contained and extinguished.

Officials said they are investigating foul play for both fires.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

