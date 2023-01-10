Sherman apartment complex catches fire again

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Southgate Apartments in Sherman caught fire for the second day in a row.

The Sherman Fire Department received a call around 4 p.m. on Tuesday about a smaller fire at the same apartment complex that caught fire on Monday.

Fire officials said it was reported early, quickly contained and extinguished.

Officials said they are investigating foul play for both fires.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

