Sherman apartment complex catches fire next door to elementary school

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman firefighters quickly battled flames Monday afternoon at a vacant apartment complex next door to an elementary school.

“It’s kind of crazy because you never thought that was going to happen,” said Andrea Mancia, who watched fire crews drown the flames at Southgate apartments on Travis Street in Sherman Monday afternoon.

The fire happened just feet from Washington Elementary.

“I was kind of worried about the kids at school, so that’s why I took mine out,” said Mancia.

Sherman ISD said the smoke set off the school’s fire alarms, but classes continued as normal.

“Whenever I went inside the school, there was a lot of smoke,” said Mancia.

The fire department said the students were moved to the opposite side of the building.

“Everybody did a fantastic job taking care of the students, making sure they were safe the whole time in getting the students out of the school, and the fire was knocked down with significant damage to the north building,” said Billy Hartsfield, acting Sherman fire chief.

Hartsfield said the apartment complex has been vacant since June 2022, and what comes next is up to the building’s owners.

“The owners will have to determine if they want to demolish or remodel,” said Hartsfield.

According to the Grayson County Appraisal District, Apex owns the apartment complex.

These landlords own other properties in Texoma, including the all bills paid complexes News 12 reported on in November when hundreds of tenants faced living without power in freezing temperatures.

Sherman ISD said it canceled Monday’s Boys and Girls Club program, and it thanked everyone for their patience during pick-up while working around closed-off streets because of the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the first flames.

