Thousands of dollars stolen from Colbert Volunteer Fire Department

According to Fire Chief Bob Marks, $5,000 was stolen in late October or early November.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) -Thousands of dollars in cash goes missing from Colbert’s Volunteer Fire Department’s safe and now the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is stepping in.

According to Fire Chief Bob Marks, $5,000 was stolen in late October or early November.

But both Chief Marks and Police Chief David Petersen couldn’t make any further comments as the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second time in recent years that money went missing from the city.

Back in 2021, former town clerk Michelle Vannier was charged with embezzling more than $10,000 from traffic fines issued by the police.

For that story, click here.

Vannier is due back in court next month.

News 12 will continue to follow both cases and will keep you updated as information comes into the newsroom.

