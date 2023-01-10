Texoma Local
Two Oklahoma men flown to hospital after head-on crash

Kyle Camp, 52, and James Gray, 66, from Oklahoma were flown to the hospital on Monday afternoon...
Kyle Camp, 52, and James Gray, 66, from Oklahoma were flown to the hospital on Monday afternoon after they were in a head-on collision.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two men from Oklahoma were flown to the hospital on Monday afternoon after they were in a head-on collision.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Kyle Camp was driving eastbound on OK-53, while 66-year-old James Gray was driving westbound on the same road.

Troopers said Camp’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit Gray’s vehicle head on, before departing the road and catching fire.

Both Camp and Gray were flown to OU Medical Center in critical condition with head, trunk, and leg injuries.

The condition of both drivers is under investigation, as well as the cause of the crash, according to OHP.

