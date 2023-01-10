Warm and Gusty Wednesday, Chilly Winds Thursday

Texoma experienced mid-April temperatures in mid-January on Tuesday, numerous cities such as Ardmore, Atoka, Durant, and Sherman-Denison set new record highs for the date.

Wednesday temperatures will be similar to Tuesday’s, while winds will be little stronger.

A moderately strong cold front passes late Wednesday or early Thursday with a stout north wind in the morning and continued gusts of 20 to 30 through the afternoon. There’s a very small chance of rain right along the front east of Highway 75, about 10%.

We’ll have a couple of nights with temperatures near freezing on Friday and Saturday morning followed by unseasonably warm weather returning Sunday and well into next week. There’s a very slight chance of rain Sunday night into MLK Day morning at 20%.

The first opportunity for meaningful rainfall may arrive the middle of next week, but at this point there’s a lot that could go wrong do keep the rain away then. Still, there’s some chance, and we surely need the rain!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.