Antlers woman flown to hospital after crashing into semi

An Antlers woman was flown to the hospital after she crashed into the back of a semi-truck in...
An Antlers woman was flown to the hospital after she crashed into the back of a semi-truck in Springer Monday.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Antlers woman was flown to the hospital after she crashed into the back of a semi-truck in Springer Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 31-year-old Ragina Rudder was taking exit 40 on Interstate 35 when she swerved to avoid potholes in the road and struck a semi-truck parked on the right shoulder of the exit.

Troopers said Rudder was transported to OU Medical Center and admitted in stable condition with a leg injury.

The man inside the parked semi-truck, Robert Delana, 65, of Godley, was not injured.

Troopers said both Rudder and Delana were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP.

