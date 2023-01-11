Another Record Setting Warm Day

It’s official. Texoma has broke record high temperature records for the second day in a row. Denton and Marietta leading the group with a high temperature of 86 and 85 respectively. Around half of the major towns in Texoma set new record highs today with many temperature readings in the 80s. Hard to believe it’s January.

Until tonight! A cold front will move through Texoma Wednesday evening and drop overnight temperatures into the 30s and 40s with Thursday’s high set for 51 degrees. Winter is returning but only for a few days, as temperatures are set to warm back up into the weekend.

The winds are the big story. When the cold front moves through Texoma, overnight wind gusts will reach close to 40mph out of the northwest. The strong winds continue into Thursday with base wind speeds around 20mph and gusts up to 30mph. The winds will calm down for a moment on Friday before speeding back up out of the south to bring warmer temperatures this weekend.

As of now, no rain chances in the 7-day forecast. The rain chances on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day are looking like they will be to our north, south and east just missing Texoma.

Hope you enjoyed the 80s the past two days. Because you’ll need that winter coat again for Thursday.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

