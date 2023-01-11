Gainesville community raised over $50K for 4-year-old with brain tumor

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville community gathered on Friday for a benefit dinner to help raise funds for the Schemmel family, whose daughter was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in December.

According to the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office, the community raised over $50,000 on behalf of Lennox and the Schemmel family.

