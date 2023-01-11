Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gunter honored at Commissioner’s Court for football, volleyball titles

Gunter honored at Commissioner's Court
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers were honored at the Grayson County Courthouse for their success this season in football and volleyball.

Jake Fieszel and the Gunter football team was honored for winning their third state championship. The Tigers took down Poth in Arlington to win their latest title.

The Gunter volleyball team was honored as well. Katelyn Gill and company bringing home their first state title after knocking on the door the past few years.

Both teams proved to be the best in Texas and that was very clear at Commissioners Court in Sherman.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin White (left) and Hennessey Thomas were in a rollover crash Monday morning that killed...
USM football player dead after crash sends vehicle rolling downhill
Crews work large fire at an apartment complex in Downtown Sherman Monday afternoon
Crews battle large fire at Sherman apartment complex
Kyle Camp, 52, and James Gray, 66, from Oklahoma were flown to the hospital on Monday afternoon...
Two Oklahoma men flown to hospital after head-on crash
Seven people were arrested, accused of burglaries across Bryan County.
Seven people arrested in connection to burglaries in Bryan County, sheriff says
Brianna Studeman died on Thursday from injuries she received in a single-car crash just a few...
Lone Grove student dies from injuries after December car wreck

Latest News

Gunter honored at Commissioner's Court
Gunter honored at Commissioner's Court
Holliday-Gunter Game Prv Dylan
Holliday-Gunter Game Prv Dylan
Lilly named HC in Tennessee
Former Denison star Lilly named head coach in Tennessee
Minor named to A&M Commerce HOF
Minor to join A&M Commerce Hall of Fame