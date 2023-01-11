Gunter honored at Commissioner’s Court for football, volleyball titles

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers were honored at the Grayson County Courthouse for their success this season in football and volleyball.

Jake Fieszel and the Gunter football team was honored for winning their third state championship. The Tigers took down Poth in Arlington to win their latest title.

The Gunter volleyball team was honored as well. Katelyn Gill and company bringing home their first state title after knocking on the door the past few years.

Both teams proved to be the best in Texas and that was very clear at Commissioners Court in Sherman.

