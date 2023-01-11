Texoma Local
News 12 investigates: Texas Aggregates & Concrete Association responds to a small community’s fight for cleaner air in Gunter

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - As signs of growth appear along State Highway 289, so will more trucks carrying the concrete, said the president of the Texas Aggregates & Concrete Association, also known as TACA.

“The first thing that goes in our roads and houses or businesses, and the foundation, the building block of any of those things is either aggregates or concrete,” said Josh Leftwich, president of the Texas Aggregates & Concrete Association.

He said batch plants tend to be set up near construction sites.

“Once concrete gets into the mixing truck, it can only stay in there about 30 to 45 minutes,” said Leftwich.

But the citizen’s group, Gunter Clean Air, is raising concern about a cluster of batch plants assembling in one area, citing coughs, headaches, and asthma cases.

“We all strive to be good operators, to meet all the conditions of the operating permits to work with communities, you know, to provide the materials that we need to grow,” said Leftwich.

He said the companies he represents strive to meet the regulations set by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ.

“We just try to go by the rules that are out there and make sure we are operating within those requirements,” said Leftwich.

But Texas permits don’t consider the proximity of one plant to another, which is what Gunter Clean Air is trying to change as the TCEQ amends its permit application in 2023.

“If there’s new science available, let’s use it and evaluate those things,” said Leftwich. “Don’t just sit on past approvals on those types of things, let’s move forward and update our process if we see it fit.”

Leftwich said he expects to see changes in the standard permits adapting best manner practices and including more public participation processes, attempting to build a stronger foundation between batch plants and its neighbors.

“I think there’s a fine balance of, you know, operations and working with communities,” said Leftwich. “TACA members make sure to strive there have those working relationships in hand to be good neighbors and to be part of the community.”

