OSBI searching for missing Cyril three-year-old

CYRIL, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Cyril police and other law enforcement in the search for a missing three-year-old from Cyril.

Athena Brownfield was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon from 225 W. Nebraska.

Cyril police asked for assistance from the OSBI with the search.

A command post has been established at Family Life Church in Cyril.

Please do not self-deploy to the scene. If you want to volunteer to help with the search, please come to the command post and ask for the OSBI.

Cyril police, Caddo County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are assisting with the search.

If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is available.

