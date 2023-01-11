Pittsburg County man dead after falling out of car; driver charged with manslaughter

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - A Pittsburg County man is dead after falling out of a car on New Year’s Day, and the driver has been charged with his death.

According to documents from the State of Oklahoma, Joseph Lawrence, 32, was riding in a car with Samantha Rae Adams, 31, who was under the influence of alcohol.

Adams told officers that she and Lawrence had just left a McAlester social club and were driving down the highway when Lawrence fell out of the vehicle.

“It looked as if the male just fell out of the vehicle due to the door not being closed,” a witness to the accident told officers, the affidavit states.

Court documents said when Lawrence fell out of the car, he hit his head on the pavement, sustaining injuries that led to his death.

Adams was initially arrested and charged with DUI, but her charges were upgraded Monday to first degree manslaughter.

