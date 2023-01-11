Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Red Cross hosts event to install free smoke alarms in Ardmore

The Red Cross is teaming up with Southern Tech and the Ardmore Fire Department to install free...
The Red Cross is teaming up with Southern Tech and the Ardmore Fire Department to install free smoke alarms in dozens of homes in Ardmore.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Red Cross is teaming up with Southern Tech and the Ardmore Fire Department to install free smoke alarms in dozens of homes in Ardmore.

According to a press release from the American Red Cross, the event will be on Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers will go door-to-door on Friday to help people sign up, but residents can also call (405) 561-1733 or fill out an online form to schedule their installation.

The Red Cross is also asking for canvassers and smoke alarm installers to help with this preparedness work. Those interested in visiting homes to help people sign up for installation appointments can meet at Walker Park, 210 10th St. NW, Ardmore on Friday at 3:30 p.m. To volunteer as a smoke alarm installer, contact Sherry Schauer by emailing sherry.schauer@redcross.org or calling (405) 444-4470.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Camp, 52, and James Gray, 66, from Oklahoma were flown to the hospital on Monday afternoon...
Two Oklahoma men flown to hospital after head-on crash
Seven people were arrested, accused of burglaries across Bryan County.
Seven people arrested in connection to burglaries in Bryan County, sheriff says
Justin White (left) and Hennessey Thomas were in a rollover crash Monday morning that killed...
USM football player dead after crash sends vehicle rolling downhill
Brianna Studeman died on Thursday from injuries she received in a single-car crash just a few...
Lone Grove student dies from injuries after December car wreck
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say

Latest News

The City of Whitewright received reports Tuesday of someone going door to door claiming they...
City of Whitewright warns against window scammers
Tyler Charles Payne, 31, is back in custody after crashing a stolen car during a police chase...
Two-time escaped inmate back in custody in Dallas
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Cyril police and other law enforcement...
OSBI searching for missing Cyril four-year-old
CTE career fair
Sherman High School CTE students present career fair to Dillingham Elementary students