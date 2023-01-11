Red Cross hosts event to install free smoke alarms in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Red Cross is teaming up with Southern Tech and the Ardmore Fire Department to install free smoke alarms in dozens of homes in Ardmore.

According to a press release from the American Red Cross, the event will be on Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers will go door-to-door on Friday to help people sign up, but residents can also call (405) 561-1733 or fill out an online form to schedule their installation.

The Red Cross is also asking for canvassers and smoke alarm installers to help with this preparedness work. Those interested in visiting homes to help people sign up for installation appointments can meet at Walker Park, 210 10th St. NW, Ardmore on Friday at 3:30 p.m. To volunteer as a smoke alarm installer, contact Sherry Schauer by emailing sherry.schauer@redcross.org or calling (405) 444-4470.

