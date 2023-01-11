Sherman High School CTE students present career fair to Dillingham Elementary students

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “It’s kind of really nostalgic to get to run around in the place that I used to run around and see the kids.”, said 11th grader, Audrie Sargent.

Students inspiring the next generation of students.

Sargent explained, “As a little kid, I knew what I wanted to do, but I had no idea how to get started, how to get there. So, I feel like coming now and talking to the elementary kids gets them a standpoint on what things are really going to be like in their future.”

Students from Sherman High School’s Career and Technical Education Programs enlighten 4th and 5th graders with a career fair, highlighting potential career paths to explore as they get older.

Sherman ISD’s Career, Military & Workforce Coordinator, Jeff Chancellor said, “We understand that not every 4th and 5th graders knows what they want to do when they grow up, but we also understand that it’s really important to make sure that they have the education of the different pathways and start to have those conversations of what they’re interested in. So, once they get to high school, they can choose certain career pathways within our CT program.”

And the options to choose from are broad.

From Health Sciences, Audio and Video Production, and 4th grader, Kingston Hypolite’s personal favorite...

“Probably robotics business.”

Another popular station included Criminal Justice.

Sargent said, “We’ve been showing them handcuffing, handcuffing techniques, a lot of stuff that just gets the mind of a little kid going and want to join.”

For Audrie Sargent, the career fair was the perfect opportunity to inspire others in the same school she used to attend.

She said, “It’s great to be back and get to spread what I know after growing up.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.