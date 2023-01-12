Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bengal tiger cub found in dog crate during shooting investigation, police say

Albuquerque police found a Bengal tiger cub inside a home while investigating a shooting. (SOURCE: NEW MEXICO DEPARTMENT OF GAME AND FISH)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police in New Mexico rescued a Bengal tiger found during a shooting investigation on Tuesday.

The Albuquerque Police Department said officers responded to a call for gunshots fired around 2:15 p.m. While the officers were on the way to the location, someone reported a person had been shot. The responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg when they arrived.

Officers said an additional gunshot was heard at the scene coming from a nearby mobile home. When they investigated, they said they found Kevin Gerardo Vargas Mercado armed with a handgun and took him into custody.

A trail of blood was found leading to another trailer in the area, according to police. Officers said they entered the trailer, but instead of finding a wounded person, they said they found a Bengal tiger cub in a dog crate.

A warrant was issued, and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish came to pick up the tiger.

Upon investigation, officials determined the gunshot victim was standing outside the mobile home and was struck by a stray bullet.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Camp, 52, and James Gray, 66, from Oklahoma were flown to the hospital on Monday afternoon...
Two Oklahoma men flown to hospital after head-on crash
Seven people were arrested, accused of burglaries across Bryan County.
Seven people arrested in connection to burglaries in Bryan County, sheriff says
Justin White (left) and Hennessey Thomas were in a rollover crash Monday morning that killed...
USM football player dead after crash sends vehicle rolling downhill
Brianna Studeman died on Thursday from injuries she received in a single-car crash just a few...
Lone Grove student dies from injuries after December car wreck
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say

Latest News

Months in the making, Landon Winery officially opened its doors on Main Street on Wednesday.
New location to unwind, opens on Denison’s Main Street
Law enforcement deaths decline, but firearm line-of-duty deaths remain high
Law enforcement deaths decline, but firearm line-of-duty deaths remain high
Law enforcement deaths decline, but firearm line-of-duty deaths remain high
The 2023 Texas Legislature session starts with a record-breaking budget surplus of $32.7...
Texas Senator Drew Springer talks priorities as Legislature session begins
FILE - Additional documents believed to be classified were reportedly found by President Joe...
More classified documents found by Biden’s legal team, reports say