Bonham’s Wrape signs with Independence Community College

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Massive day for Bonham Softball standout Sarah Wrape, as she officially signs with Independence Community College.

Wrape, a four-year starter for the Purple Warriors Softball team, has dominated all over the field for Bonham posting a career ERA of 2.33, while also averaging an over .400 batting average.

“It feels pretty good, I mean hard work does pay off and this kind of proves my point and everything to just keep working hard until you finally get what you need,” said Wrape. “One of the Independence coaches reached out to me and asked for me to come on a visit and I went there, and I just automatically liked the school.”

