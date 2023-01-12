Texoma Local
Chickasaw National Recreation Area hosts eagle watch

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Chickasaw National Recreation Area is hosting its annual eagle watch event on Feb. 4th.

The event is free and open to the public, and will begin at 9 a.m. at the Travertine Nature Center.

Visitors will watch a fun and educational presentation about the bald eagle, then will follow staff to Lake of the Arbuckles where they can use spotting scopes to look at different “hot spot” locations for eagle sightings.

The CNRA asks visitors to dress appropriately for the weather and wear comfortable shoes.

For more information about the CNRA or the eagle watching event, click here or call (580) 622-7234.

