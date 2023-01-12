Gill steps down as Gunter volleyball coach

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - After bringing home the first state championship in Gunter volleyball history, Katelyn Gill has stepped down as head coach.

Gill has accepted a volleyball position in the private sector, where she will be the Director of Operations at Skyline Juniors Volleyball out of Carrollton.

Gill leaves behind a legacy of building a program at Gunter. She took the Lady Tigers to the state tournament three times, including winning the state championship last fall by beating Bushland in the finals. It was the first volleyball state title in Gunter history.

Gill and the volleyball team were honored on Tuesday at Commissioner’s Court in Sherman for their title. The Gunter football team was also honored for their championship that included a Gunter title sweep of the two fall sports.

Gill quickly amassed over 200 wins at Gunter. She is a graduate of Whitesboro High School and played college volleyball at Texas A&M.

