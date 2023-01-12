Juvenile in custody for threats made toward Scott Middle School, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat targeted at a Denison school Wednesday.

The Denison Police Department said the threat was made through social media and targeted Scott Middle School.

After a short investigation, the juvenile responsible was interviewed and subsequently taken into custody, according to law enforcement. The juvenile was transferred to the Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said they take all threats seriously and the safety of students, teachers, and staff is and will continue to be a top priority.

This is a developing story.

