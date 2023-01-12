Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs

More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March 2022 through September 2022.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – LG Electronics has announced a recall of its 86-inch smart televisions and stands due to a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the TV can become unstable while assembled on the stands, causing them to fall over.

The TVs weigh about 100 pounds and could potentially injure someone.

The recall involves four LG Electronics 86-inch smart TV models with numbers: 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD and 86NANO75UQA.

More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March 2022 through September 2022.

So far, LG Electronics has received 22 reports of instability and 12 reports of tip-overs. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone using the TV’s supporting stand legs should detach it and place the television in a safe location away from children.

Contact LG Electronics for instructions on how to obtain replacement screws and stand parts.

Those who are using the wall mount for their TV can continue doing so at no risk.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Camp, 52, and James Gray, 66, from Oklahoma were flown to the hospital on Monday afternoon...
Two Oklahoma men flown to hospital after head-on crash
Samantha Adams, 31, was charged with first degree manslaughter after her passenger, Joseph...
Driver charged with manslaughter after passenger falls out of vehicle, dies
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Cyril police and other law enforcement...
OSBI searching for missing Cyril four-year-old
Seven people were arrested, accused of burglaries across Bryan County.
Seven people arrested in connection to burglaries in Bryan County, sheriff says
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas

Latest News

President Joe Biden discusses the economy Thursday at the White House.
Biden highlights economic progress
FILE - This Feb. 2, 2018, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Scott...
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library’
Britain's King Charles III visits the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed to meet with local...
Royals appear for 1st time after publication of Harry’s book