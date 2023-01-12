Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Multiple fire departments respond to a structure fire in Whitewright

It’s unclear what started the fire, no injuries were reported.
It’s unclear what started the fire, no injuries were reported.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday morning, multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Whitewright

A firefighter from the Savoy Fire Department said a barn behind CKJ transport caught fire before 10am.

The structure burned completely down to the ground.

It’s unclear what started the fire, no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Camp, 52, and James Gray, 66, from Oklahoma were flown to the hospital on Monday afternoon...
Two Oklahoma men flown to hospital after head-on crash
Seven people were arrested, accused of burglaries across Bryan County.
Seven people arrested in connection to burglaries in Bryan County, sheriff says
Justin White (left) and Hennessey Thomas were in a rollover crash Monday morning that killed...
USM football player dead after crash sends vehicle rolling downhill
Brianna Studeman died on Thursday from injuries she received in a single-car crash just a few...
Lone Grove student dies from injuries after December car wreck
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say

Latest News

Months in the making, Landon Winery officially opened its doors on Main Street on Wednesday.
New location to unwind, opens on Denison’s Main Street
The 2023 Texas Legislature session starts with a record-breaking budget surplus of $32.7...
Texas Senator Drew Springer talks priorities as Legislature session begins
Changes to Sherman's water treatment plant
Sherman upgrades its water treatment plan, plus an update on the city’s backup generator
Changes to Sherman's water treatment plant
Changes to Sherman's water treatment plant