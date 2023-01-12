Multiple fire departments respond to a structure fire in Whitewright
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday morning, multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Whitewright
A firefighter from the Savoy Fire Department said a barn behind CKJ transport caught fire before 10am.
The structure burned completely down to the ground.
It’s unclear what started the fire, no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.