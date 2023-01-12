New Denison restaurant carries local produce

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -From fresh local eggs, milk, cheese and much more; Heritage Butchery and Barbeque is truly home cooking.

Pete Gonzales, General Manager said, “we wanted to stay local on everything.”

From what’s served out of the kitchen, to food you can prepare in your own home; Heritage is a local market and a full service restaurant all in one place.

Gonzales said their partnership with local farmers is unmatched; “it might not be the rancher that knows how to market, knows how to cut beef, but he knows how to ranch. I don’t know how to ranch, I know how to cut beef and I know some marketing stuff so when you combine those two things together it’s really going to help the local community and keep dollars in our local community.”

Plus, location is a full carcass butchery, “we bring all of our proteins in, we have wagyu beef, angus beef, grass fed, grass finished beef, we also have lamb and pigs and everything is from the Sherman/Denison area,” added Gonzales.

Customer Aiden Hill appreciates the effort of keeping things local, “I prefer local meats, just cause they don’t have to go through all the shipping and processing and be frozen all the time, so it absolutely does make a difference in the quality of the meat.”

And Heritage focuses on limiting product waste, “we get our pigs in, we break them down and the bones end up into the restaurant and it actually turns into our pork and beans,” said Gonzales.

And the foodies are raving, “we tried the mac & cheese first, they brought that out, it was delicious maybe the best one we’ve had around here, then they brought out the sandwiches, it was really good, they’ve got the homemade root beer over here too, always love that and the fries are pretty perfect,” Hill said.

