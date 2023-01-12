Texoma Local
New Grayson County Broadband Coalition aims to expand access to high-speed internet

There's a new broadband coalition in town making sure high-speed internet is accessible to everyone in Grayson County.
There's a new broadband coalition in town making sure high-speed internet is accessible to everyone in Grayson County.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - From telehealth to online school and work calls, you’re probably relying on something called broadband to get it all done.

“Broadband is basically high-speed internet access, so not the dial-up some of us remember, but it’s a robust enough signal that people can do what they need in their homes,” said Dianne Connery, the director at the Pottsboro Library.

She said high-speed internet is still a luxury for some people living in rural areas,

That’s why a group in Grayson County is forming a broadband coalition.

“The broadband coalition is trying to bring more awareness, bring more providers in to play, and try to help make there’s equal distribution,” said JJ McGrath, owner, and operator of TekWave.

The federal government is allotting about 4 to 6.5 billion dollars to areas in Texas lacking broadband connectivity.

“We’re just trying to organize people to get together to be ready when the funding starts flowing,” said Connery.

Connery said the money is expected to be distributed based on a map, and she’s worried it doesn’t accurately reflect the real need in Grayson County.

“We know we get people from a particular area that come in, and there is no connectivity there, and so we need everybody to participate in this effort to discover what the need is,” said Connery.

The coalition is asking residents to go to the FCC’s online broadband map where they can type in their address, find providers and challenge its data if something is incorrect.

They said correcting this information may create a better chance for Grayson County to receive more funds.

“That is an irony that they’re asking people without broadband access to use broadband to submit challenges,” said Connery.

If you happen to be a part of the group lacking high-speed internet, the Pottsboro Library said to call or visit them for help.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

