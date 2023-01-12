New location to unwind, opens on Denison’s Main Street

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - There’s a new place to unwind and uncork in Downtown Denison.

Months in the making, Landon Winery officially opened its doors on Main Street on Wednesday.

Denison Development Alliance President, Tony Kaai said the owners took over the building on Main Street at the end of June and construction took about five months once demolition began.

The winery is open six days a week but hours vary through the week.

Sunday through Thursday the location is open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday the location is open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.