New location to unwind, opens on Denison’s Main Street

Months in the making, Landon Winery officially opened its doors on Main Street on Wednesday.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - There’s a new place to unwind and uncork in Downtown Denison.

Denison Development Alliance President, Tony Kaai said the owners took over the building on Main Street at the end of June and construction took about five months once demolition began.

The winery is open six days a week but hours vary through the week.

Sunday through Thursday the location is open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday the location is open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

