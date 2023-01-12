Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police searching for missing Florida elementary school gym teacher

Police in Florida are searching for Justin Darr, an elementary school gym teacher who went...
Police in Florida are searching for Justin Darr, an elementary school gym teacher who went missing.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Police in Florida are searching for an elementary school teacher who went missing.

Manatee County authorities said they are searching for 39-year-old Justin Darr.

Officials said Darr’s home was found unoccupied and with his pets and car left behind. His family said they have not seen him for several days and are concerned for his well-being.

The Manatee County School District confirmed to WWSB that Darr is a physical education teacher at McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch, located about 50 miles south of Tampa.

Officials said Darr is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 205 pounds.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Camp, 52, and James Gray, 66, from Oklahoma were flown to the hospital on Monday afternoon...
Two Oklahoma men flown to hospital after head-on crash
Samantha Adams, 31, was charged with first degree manslaughter after her passenger, Joseph...
Driver charged with manslaughter after passenger falls out of vehicle, dies
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Cyril police and other law enforcement...
OSBI searching for missing Cyril four-year-old
A juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat targeted at a Denison school...
Juvenile in custody for threats made toward Denison middle school
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas

Latest News

Prices for everyday goods may finally be coming down, according to a new report, but prices are...
New inflation report shows consumer prices are falling
Ringtail returned to wild after hiding in Kohl's store for 3 weeks
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked ‘heart’ of democracy on 1/6
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
IRS announces Jan. 23 start date for tax filing season
Financial strategies to help combat high inflation
Financial strategies to help combat high inflation