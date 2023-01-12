Sherman upgrades its water treatment plan, plus an update on the city’s backup generator

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Over the last few years, The City of Sherman has spent millions to upgrade its water treatment plant.

Sherman Spokesman, Nate Strauch said, “We’ve put about 30 million dollars up there about five or six years ago to upgrade the plant from 10 million gallons a day to 20 million gallons a day.”

And now, the city is taking that amount even further.

Strauch explained, “So there’s a number of different projects going on down there, one of which is to expand from 20 million to 25 million gallons a day. That’s a project currently being engineered and will be done before T.I and GlobalWafers open up in 2025. ″

Another upgrade, a new backup generator. which was purchased after water and power outages during 2021′s winter storms.

Now winter of 2023, the plant is still without a backup generator.

Sherman Councilman Josh Stevenson explained, “At this point, we’re waiting for them to come in and start the installation process. Obviously, it takes a lot of extra electricity to keep this plant going so it’s a very large generator, so all of the infrastructure involved is pretty technical. So, it’s going to take a while to get it done.”

However, Councilman Stevenson said despite the generator’s delay in arrival, the city is still better prepared to endure a winter storm now more than before.

He said, “So, we have power coming from two different sources into this facility, so being able to accurately and safely switch between those power sources is a step that we’ve taken.”

With the new changes made at the plant, Stevenson said the city is hopeful Sherman residents won’t be without power or water ever again.

While we don’t have the generators to make it 100% fail safe at this point, I think we’re a lot more prepared than we were last time.”

Officials said the backup generator won’t be up and running until spring of 2024.

