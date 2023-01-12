Texoma Local
Suspect in Celina arson cases arrested, police say

Jonathan Hughes was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple arson-related cases
Jonathan Hughes was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple arson-related cases(Celina Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CELINA, Texas (KXII) - The Celina Police Department announced Thursday the arrest of an arson suspect wanted in connection with a string of fires over the past few months.

In a press release, the department said they were dispatched, with Celina Fire, to a small grass fire near County Road 95 and N. Preston Road. The fire was extinguished and investigators found evidence linking the suspect to the fire.

The suspect, Jonathan Andrew Hughes, confessed to setting the grass fire, along with 12 additional arson-related cases in the area since Oct. 2022.

This is an ongoing investigation.

