Suspect in Celina arson cases arrested, police say

CELINA, Texas (KXII) - The Celina Police Department announced Thursday the arrest of an arson suspect wanted in connection with a string of fires over the past few months.

In a press release, the department said they were dispatched, with Celina Fire, to a small grass fire near County Road 95 and N. Preston Road. The fire was extinguished and investigators found evidence linking the suspect to the fire.

The suspect, Jonathan Andrew Hughes, confessed to setting the grass fire, along with 12 additional arson-related cases in the area since Oct. 2022.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.