Texas Senator Drew Springer talks priorities as Legislature session begins

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 2023 Texas Legislature session starts with a record-breaking budget surplus of $32.7 billion, leaving lawmakers grappling with how to use all those dollar signs.

“My number one priority is giving a lot of that money back to Texans in the form of either property tax relief, increased homestead exemptions,” said Senator Drew Springer. “If we do that, we can’t forget our businesses. We’ve got to look at inventory and personal property reductions there, but we may just buy down the M&O rate.”

Senator Drew Springer said he’s also focused on spending an additional $4 billion on border security.

Plus, he said he wants to fund school security and mental health resources after the Uvalde massacre.

“We need to send money into our schools for those that haven’t done the upgrades to make sure we have the proper doors, bulletproof glass, bullet resistant glass,” said Springer.

He said he’s also filing a bill that could penalize credit card processors who allow its customers to purchase abortion pills online for people up to ten weeks pregnant without seeing a doctor.

“We need to go after Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, whoever it is that is sending money to this website,” said Springer. “They know who they send it to, and we need to make sure they are prosecuted if they do that, so that is one of the bills I am proud to say I’m authoring and will push to make sure that goes into effect,” said Springer.

The legislature could also vote on bills addressing gender-affirming care and drag shows.

And it may see issues make it to the floor on parental choice when it comes to what’s taught in classrooms and school vouchers allowing parents to use state funds for a private or online school.

So far, lawmakers only have two days in the book for what could be a very busy session.

“The start of the session is always exciting,” said Springer. “It’s filled with optimism. We are all focused on what are the great things we want to do for the state of Texas.”

