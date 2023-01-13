Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Arrest made as search for missing Oklahoma girl continues

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.(Source: NCMEC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — Oklahoma authorities searching for a missing 4-year-old girl say they have arrested a caretaker of the child for investigation of child neglect.

Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement late Thursday.

The bureau said the arrest is related to the ongoing search for Athena Brownfield, who was first reported missing on Tuesday from her home in Cyril, about 70 miles (110 km) southwest of Oklahoma City.

A postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside Adams’ home on Monday afternoon and alerted Cyril police. Authorities later determined Athena was missing. The girls were in the care of Adams and her husband, and Athena’s sister was taken into protective custody, the bureau said Wednesday.

The bureau released no additional information about Adams’ arrest, and it was not immediately known if she had an attorney who could comment for her.

Authorities said they believe Athena was wearing a hoodie with a butterfly design when she went missing.

The bureau said it was working with other law enforcement agencies and volunteers in the search, which included using a helicopter and a specially trained ground team as well as reviewing surveillace video from around Cyril. It said agents were following up on tips coming from Oklahoma and other states.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Adams, 31, was charged with first degree manslaughter after her passenger, Joseph...
Driver charged with manslaughter after passenger falls out of vehicle, dies
FILE - This Feb. 2, 2018, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Scott...
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
A juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat targeted at a Denison school...
Juvenile in custody for threats made toward Denison middle school
Bank jugging awareness
Law enforcement warn residents of the threat of juggers
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Russia says it took Soledar; Ukraine denies its capture
Robert Hur has been appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to serve as special counsel...
Justice Dept. enters political fray with 2 special counsels
Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday at the...
UFO reports rise to 510, not aliens but still a threat to US
GRAPHIC WARNING: As Russians wonder why they haven't won the war in Ukraine yet, Russian...
GRAPHIC: Russia reshuffles military amid war in Ukraine