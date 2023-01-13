Texoma Local
Bokchito Police warn against scam phone calls

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department warns about possible scam phone calls on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the department said residents reported receiving phone calls from number with a 405-area code indicating that they are attempting to collect donations for rural Oklahoma Police Departments, including Bokchito.

Police said these calls should be considered a scam, and warn residents not to give out any personal information.

Police are warn the caller may become aggressive when trying to solicit money. They say to hang up and not to answer again.

SCAM ALERT It has been brought to our attention that several area residents have received phones calls from phone...

Posted by Bokchito Police Department on Friday, January 13, 2023

