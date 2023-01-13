Caretaker of missing Cyril 4-year-old arrested for child neglect

CYRIL, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Athena Brownfield’s caretaker Thursday in connection with her disappearance.

According to a press release, Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Caddo County Jail at 4:12 p.m.on two counts of child neglect. The counts stem from the two sisters, four and five-years-old, who were in her and her husband’s care.

The five-year-old was found Monday afternoon wondering outside Adams’ house on 225 W. Nebraska in Cyril, the press release states. A postal carrier found the girl and notified police that she was alone.

The search for Athena continued Thursday. OSBI said they are following every tip that is received, that are coming in from Oklahoma, as well as other states.

According to the press release, in an effort to find clues as to Athena’s whereabouts, the trash service in Cyril was suspended. Additionally, analysts are reviewing surveillance video from around Cyril and seeking other evidence that can help locate Athena.

OSBI said they are being assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies, as well as volunteers who have given much of their time in the search for Athena. They add that the investigation is ongoing.

