Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Dallas Zoo employees search for missing clouded leopard

FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a shot of milk from a spray bottle Nov. 5, 2020, in Denver. The Dallas Zoo reported on Jan. 13, 2022, one of their clouded leopards was reported to not be in its habitat, prompting the zoo to close as employees search for it.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - The Dallas Zoo is closed Friday as employees search for a clouded leopard missing from its habitat.

The zoo said on Twitter that they are experiencing an ongoing “Code Blue” situation, which they described to be a non-dangerous animal out of its habitat.

The zoo said the search began when one of their clouded leopards was not in its habitat when employees checked it Friday morning. The animal remains unaccounted for.

The zoo said their main priority at this moment is finding the animal. They believe it is still on zoo grounds and hiding, considering the nature of the clouded leopard.

Dallas police are assisting with the search and recovery of the animal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Adams, 31, was charged with first degree manslaughter after her passenger, Joseph...
Driver charged with manslaughter after passenger falls out of vehicle, dies
FILE - This Feb. 2, 2018, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Scott...
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
Bank jugging awareness
Law enforcement warn residents of the threat of juggers
A juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat targeted at a Denison school...
Juvenile in custody for threats made toward Denison middle school
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Athena Brownfield’s caretaker Thursday, two...
Caretaker of missing Cyril 4-year-old arrested for child neglect

Latest News

Sherman Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted an elderly and disabled man Thursday.
Man arrested for assaulting elderly and disabled victim, police say
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
FILE - Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.
Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife