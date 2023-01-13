Texoma Local
Driver uses pipe in apparent road rage attack on California freeway

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Terrifying moments were caught on camera as a man armed with what appears to be a metal pipe got out of his car on the freeway and repeatedly hit another driver’s window.

“He cuts me off, slams the breaks, and starts banging on my car,” the alleged victim said.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said he was driving in Glendale Wednesday morning when he was attacked.

He says moments before the road rage incident, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe, but that driver was able to get out of harm’s way.

The victim says he was trying to get the suspect’s license plate on video.

“I start recording on my iPhone and the guy notices that I’m recording on my iPhone, so he tries to chase me down,” he said.

The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe.

That’s when the Tesla cut the victim off before attacking the man’s Chevy Colorado.

The victim said what’s even more frustrating is he just got the truck two months ago.

“There’s a light dent there, a dent there,” the driver said.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said there have been reports of similar incidents, but they will not confirm if they’re connected.

The victim urges other drivers to be vigilant. He says even though the incident was scary, he had to do something to try and help track down the attacker.

“It was a little frightening, but I’m a believer that if you see something that’s not right, you got to stand up and do what’s right.”

So far, no arrests have been made.

The man says he plans to go to California Highway Patrol to look at pictures of possible suspects.

