Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Grayson County man indicted on child sex crimes

52-year-old Charles Dean Bush, of Denison, has been indicted on multiple counts of child sex...
52-year-old Charles Dean Bush, of Denison, has been indicted on multiple counts of child sex crimes.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man has been indicted on multiple counts of child sex crimes.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Charles Dean Bush is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 14 on multiple instances.

Sheriffs said the victim made an outcry to officials back in May of 2021.

On January 11 Bush was located at his residence in the 100 block of Jennettes Rd., in Denison and taken into custody, according to law enforcement.

The grand jury issued indictments for one count of continuous sexual abuse of child under 14, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and five counts of indecency with a child, the press release states.

Bush was taken into custody and transported to the Grayson County Jail. His bond is set to $500,000.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Adams, 31, was charged with first degree manslaughter after her passenger, Joseph...
Driver charged with manslaughter after passenger falls out of vehicle, dies
FILE - This Feb. 2, 2018, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Scott...
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
A juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat targeted at a Denison school...
Juvenile in custody for threats made toward Denison middle school
Bank jugging awareness
Law enforcement warn residents of the threat of juggers
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas

Latest News

There's a new broadband coalition in town making sure high-speed internet is accessible to...
New Grayson County Broadband Coalition aims to expand access to high-speed internet
School canceled in Ada Friday after threat
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Athena Brownfield’s caretaker Thursday, two...
Caretaker of missing Cyril 4-year-old arrested for child neglect
The winner of a $3 million Mega Million lotto ticket back in November of 2022 has claimed their...
Whitesboro resident claims $3 million Mega Millions prize