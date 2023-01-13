Law enforcement warn residents of the threat of juggers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “And in about a minute, they’ll smash out your window and take your money.”, said Mckinney’s Public Information Officer, Carla Marion- Reeves.

Bank robberies are a crime that the public and law enforcement are used to seeing, but a less talked about crime officers want you to be aware of is jugging.

Sherman Public Information Officer, Sgt. Brett Mullen said, “Jugging refers to a suspect staking out or watching an unexpecting victim while they’re at a bank, an ATM, or even a retail store and then following them out of the store or away from that location and then robbing them or committing a burglary.”

Jugging is a crime law enforcement wants you to be aware of after McKinney Police reported four recent cases of bank customers being victims of the crime.

Officers say, the suspects they’re still looking for, have the same M.O.

Reeves said,” So the person goes into the bank, criminals are waiting outside the bank, in some instances, not all, there is an accomplice perhaps inside doing some communication with that person outside.”

And then, what they’re waiting for, is for you to come out of the bank with an envelope of cash, with a sum of money that you can’t take out from an ATM.

Reeves said, “Beyond that, they’re going to see what you do with that envelope, so let’s say this is it, and you walked out of the bank with your envelope, they’re going to take notice if you put it in your visor, your glove box, or the center console and drive away. Once you do that, they’re going to follow you.”

And if you make a stop before getting to your final destination, the suspect will wait for you to leave before stealing your money, often smashing your car window to do so.

Police said when leaving a bank or an ATM, be aware of your surroundings.

Sgt. Mullen explained, “If you have a large sum of money, make sure you have that tucked away, not visible to people, and ready to get in your car and drive away immediately. Just don’t be distracted, messing with phones and keys and things like that.”

