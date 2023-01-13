Texoma Local
Man arrested for assaulting elderly and disabled victim, police say

Sherman Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted an elderly and disabled man Thursday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted an elderly and disabled man Thursday.

Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Ross is facing charges for injury to a disabled individual.

According to a press release, police received information from Adult Protective Services (APS) about an assault that allegedly occurred at a residence in the 800 block of East Lake Street.

Police said it was reported an elderly male, who was completely dependent on others for care, had been assaulted by a caretaker, Ross, who also lived in the residence.

The press release states during the investigation, evidence was recovered that indicated Ross assaulted the elderly and disabled victim.

Police said after an arrest warrant was obtained Ross was transported to the Grayson County Jail.

