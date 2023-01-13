Texoma Local
Puppy school hosts ‘Dr. Frieda’s Winter Dog Jog’ to honor local veterinarian

The Dog Jog will happen Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Dog Jog will happen Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Loyal Blue Pawfessional Puppy School is hosting a Dog Jog to honor the late veterinarian, Dr. Frieda Wells.

Held at the Bryan County Fair Grounds, Dr. Frieda’s Winter Dog Jog will be on Jan. 28th at 10 a.m.

Dr. Wells was greatly loved in her community. Dr. Wells loved helping animals, her family, eating healthy and exercising.

Dr. Wells’ birthday was in January.

