Rangers stop in Sherman in Winter caravan

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Rangers sent their winter caravan to Sherman to kickoff their tour around Texas.

Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, pitcher John King and other representatives of the team made their way to the Sherman Kroger to meet and greet the fans, sign autographs and talk about the team.

The Rangers are excited about their big off-season additions and are ready to compete in the AL West.

“It’s kind of hard to put into words, it’s very exciting,” Heim said. “All the moves they’ve made, CY and the front office have done an amazing job putting a team together and I don’t think they’re done yet so I think a lot of Rangers fans should be excited and we’re excited to get going.”

“Some of the young guys, this is going to be a big change,” King said. “You can kind of feel the culture change, bringing in Bocci and Maddux and some of the new signings and stuff. So I think it’s just going to up everyone’s game just a little bit too. We’re all excited just to pull our own weight and help the team win.”

