School canceled in Ada Friday after threat

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - School has been canceled Friday in Ada after a threat was made toward the school district.

In a message sent to parents, Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson said the district was informed around 1 a.m. by local law enforcement of a threatening message directed toward Ada Schoools.

“Even though the communication was not specific in nature, the manner in which the threat was communicated and the language that was used led school officials to believe that the information we received should be deemed credible.

Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to cancel school at all Ada school sites on Friday, January 13, 2023.

In addition, all activities scheduled for today have been canceled as well.

Local law enforcement agencies and district personnel are in constant contact and a full investigation is underway.”

Anderson said additional information would be provided as it becomes available.

