Seminole man arrested for alleged drive-by shooting

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A drive-by shooting in Seminole landed a man in jail.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 32-year-old James Dennis Jr. is accused of shooting at a home several times, after he was told to leave.

Court documents state a woman was cleaning a home on Sims Place with her 14-year-old daughter, when a drunk man they did not know, walked in and sat on the couch on December 31.

An argument ensued after the woman told the man to leave. The man then got in his car and fired the shots as he was driving away, according to court documents.

Seminole Police Officers tracked down the car Dennis Jr. was allegedly driving and found shell casing inside, and a broken beer bottle in the passenger floor board, court documents state.

Dennis Jr. was arrested on January 4.

According to court documents, Dennis Junior has multiple felony convictions, including an assault and battery on juvenile detention staff that carried over until he was an adult in 2009, a 2010 conviction for carrying a firearm on probation and larceny from a house, a 2010 conviction for burglary, and a 2011 conviction for assault while being masked.

