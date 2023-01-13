Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Seminole man arrested for alleged drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting in Seminole landed a man in jail.
A drive-by shooting in Seminole landed a man in jail.(Seminole Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A drive-by shooting in Seminole landed a man in jail.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 32-year-old James Dennis Jr. is accused of shooting at a home several times, after he was told to leave.

Court documents state a woman was cleaning a home on Sims Place with her 14-year-old daughter, when a drunk man they did not know, walked in and sat on the couch on December 31.

An argument ensued after the woman told the man to leave. The man then got in his car and fired the shots as he was driving away, according to court documents.

Seminole Police Officers tracked down the car Dennis Jr. was allegedly driving and found shell casing inside, and a broken beer bottle in the passenger floor board, court documents state.

Dennis Jr. was arrested on January 4.

According to court documents, Dennis Junior has multiple felony convictions, including an assault and battery on juvenile detention staff that carried over until he was an adult in 2009, a 2010 conviction for carrying a firearm on probation and larceny from a house, a 2010 conviction for burglary, and a 2011 conviction for assault while being masked.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Adams, 31, was charged with first degree manslaughter after her passenger, Joseph...
Driver charged with manslaughter after passenger falls out of vehicle, dies
FILE - This Feb. 2, 2018, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Scott...
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
Bank jugging awareness
Law enforcement warn residents of the threat of juggers
A juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat targeted at a Denison school...
Juvenile in custody for threats made toward Denison middle school
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Athena Brownfield’s caretaker Thursday, two...
Caretaker of missing Cyril 4-year-old arrested for child neglect

Latest News

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Second arrest in case of missing child, 4; search continues
Sherman Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted an elderly and disabled man Thursday.
Man arrested for assaulting elderly and disabled victim, police say
52-year-old Charles Dean Bush, of Denison, has been indicted on multiple counts of child sex...
Grayson County man indicted on child sex crimes
There's a new broadband coalition in town making sure high-speed internet is accessible to...
New Grayson County Broadband Coalition aims to expand access to high-speed internet