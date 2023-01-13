Slowly warming up this holiday weekend

After a week with record breaking high temperatures for January, Texoma is officially “back to normal” when it comes to temperatures. Clear skies Friday contributed to slightly above average highs in the 50s and slightly below average overnight lows at or below freezing. It will be another freezing night going into Saturday. Though the 3-day holiday weekend will see those highs and lows slowly increase each day.

That is due to an intensifying southerly wind that will be noticeable on Saturday and be very strong on Sunday and Monday. Saturday will see gusts up to 30mph and Sunday could see gusts up to 40mph! This is part of a surface low developing east of the Rockies Sunday that could bring scattered rain early Monday morning. Right now the chance for rain is 10% for early Monday morning, so it will not affect any daytime Martin Luther King Jr. day plans. However the wind will still be strong around 20-30mph on Monday.

Looking past the weekend, Wednesday will be the day to watch as all models have consistently been showing showers due to a Pacific low moving towards Texoma. It’s still too early to tell if there will be a severe risk with these storms, but rain and colder temperatures are looking very likely for Wednesday.

Aside from the wind, it’s looking like an ideal holiday weekend for mid-January in Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

