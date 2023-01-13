Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Whitesboro resident claims $3 million Mega Millions prize

The winner of a $3 million Mega Million lotto ticket back in November of 2022 has claimed their...
The winner of a $3 million Mega Million lotto ticket back in November of 2022 has claimed their prize.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The winner of a $3 million Mega Million lotto ticket back in November of 2022 has claimed their prize.

According to press release by the Texas Lottery Commission, the Whitesboro resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3,000,012 for the drawing on Nov. 1, 2022. The ticket was purchased at Enderby Gas Inc., located at 20544 U.S. Highway 377, in Whitesboro. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (5-9-15-16-17), but not the Mega Ball number (25), according to press release by the Texas Lottery Commission. The Megaplier number was 3. The claimant had an additional win of $4 on the same ticket.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Camp, 52, and James Gray, 66, from Oklahoma were flown to the hospital on Monday afternoon...
Two Oklahoma men flown to hospital after head-on crash
Samantha Adams, 31, was charged with first degree manslaughter after her passenger, Joseph...
Driver charged with manslaughter after passenger falls out of vehicle, dies
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Cyril police and other law enforcement...
OSBI searching for missing Cyril four-year-old
A juvenile was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat targeted at a Denison school...
Juvenile in custody for threats made toward Denison middle school
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas

Latest News

Bank jugging awareness
Law enforcement warn residents of the threat of juggers
Bank jugging awareness
Bank jugging awareness
From what’s served out of the kitchen, to food you can prepare in your own home; Heritage is a...
New Denison restaurant carries local produce
There's a new broadband coalition in town making sure high-speed internet is accessible to...
New Grayson County Broadband Coalition aims to expand access to high-speed internet