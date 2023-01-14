Texoma Local
34 Chophouse now open in Downtown Denison

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Art, food and drinks.

It’s all right here at Downtown Denison’s 34 Chophouse Real Estate Developer, Don Day has spent over 55 years building and renovating commercial historic buildings across North Texas.

So, when he saw an old vacant bank building.

Day said, “The best idea I think I had was to take out the ceilings and open up this two-story structure both front and back.”

With new businesses coming to Downtown Denison, Day felt it was only right to provide the community with a little something extra for them to enjoy.

He said, “This Downtown is beautiful, but it lacks people, and by bringing in entertainment, food, drinks, and music, we bring back the people.”

34 Chophouse’s sophisticated look and functionality is inspired by Denison native and 34th President, Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Day’s business partner Rhonda Borgne explained, “So each section, so the front dining, its more formal, is ike’s dining. This is the lounge, but it’s called Doc’s Lounge after Doc Holliday. Upstairs is Mamie’s Ballroom. So, that is for the private parties and venues. Mamie was Ike’s wife. Everything is to honor each piece of Denison history.”

Which is something Borgne said she’s proud of.

She said, “There’s nothing like it here, however, it really does replicate and bring in big city vibe, but still keeps it quaint. We’re very true to the Denison Community and it makes us happy.”

Day and Borgne currently have 10 other properties purchased in Downtown Denison, which they plan to turn into a range of retail shops, eateries and residential lofts.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

